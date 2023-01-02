SCWorx Corp. (WORX) plunged -3.39 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On December 30, 2023, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) opened at $0.4055, lower -3.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4056 and dropped to $0.3881 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Price fluctuations for WORX have ranged from $0.38 to $1.48 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 50.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.60% at the time writing. With a float of $9.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.07 million.

In an organization with 10 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.94, operating margin of -82.34, and the pretax margin is -82.34.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SCWorx Corp. is 24.71%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -82.34 while generating a return on equity of -62.85.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SCWorx Corp. (WORX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21

Technical Analysis of SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 39360.0. That was inferior than the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, SCWorx Corp.’s (WORX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5375, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7280. However, in the short run, SCWorx Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4050. Second resistance stands at $0.4141. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4225. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3875, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3791. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3700.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Key Stats

There are currently 13,010K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,630 K according to its annual income of -3,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 990 K and its income totaled -400 K.