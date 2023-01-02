SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) last year’s performance of -60.80% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On December 30, 2023, SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) opened at $5.77, higher 7.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.64 and dropped to $5.77 before settling in for the closing price of $5.93. Price fluctuations for SCWX have ranged from $5.28 to $17.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 4.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -78.30% at the time writing. With a float of $9.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2351 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.80, operating margin of -9.79, and the pretax margin is -10.45.

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SecureWorks Corp. is 18.20%, while institutional ownership is 66.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 18,059. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,142 shares at a rate of $5.75, taking the stock ownership to the 29,241 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 11,555 for $5.67, making the entire transaction worth $65,558. This insider now owns 26,099 shares in total.

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -7.43 while generating a return on equity of -6.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.11 million, its volume of 70060.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, SecureWorks Corp.’s (SCWX) raw stochastic average was set at 18.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.76 in the near term. At $7.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.02.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) Key Stats

There are currently 84,650K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 502.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 535,210 K according to its annual income of -39,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 110,940 K and its income totaled -28,150 K.