SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) volume exceeds 0.12 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) stock priced at $2.23, up 9.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.52 and dropped to $2.08 before settling in for the closing price of $2.30. SKYX’s price has ranged from $1.35 to $16.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.50%. With a float of $41.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.56 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -246.30, operating margin of -12034.80, and the pretax margin is -13292.85.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of SKYX Platforms Corp. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 7,310. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 3,400 shares at a rate of $2.15, taking the stock ownership to the 1,197,685 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 1,000 for $2.05, making the entire transaction worth $2,050. This insider now owns 16,001 shares in total.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -13292.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SKYX Platforms Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.34 million, its volume of 74040.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, SKYX Platforms Corp.’s (SKYX) raw stochastic average was set at 39.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.67 in the near term. At $2.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.79.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 190.31 million, the company has a total of 82,747K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 40 K while annual income is -5,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10 K while its latest quarter income was -5,660 K.

