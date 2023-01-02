Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) kicked off at the price of $13.71: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $13.43, up 1.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.95 and dropped to $13.287 before settling in for the closing price of $13.55. Over the past 52 weeks, SOHU has traded in a range of $12.87-$20.02.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -12.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 225.90%. With a float of $26.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Sohu.com Limited is 30.33%, while institutional ownership is 35.80%.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 225.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sohu.com Limited’s (SOHU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21 and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sohu.com Limited (SOHU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.2 million, its volume of 66380.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Sohu.com Limited’s (SOHU) raw stochastic average was set at 12.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.01 in the near term. At $14.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.68.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 517.96 million has total of 33,736K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 835,580 K in contrast with the sum of 927,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 185,270 K and last quarter income was -21,580 K.