Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) average volume reaches $90.74K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) stock priced at $0.452, down -0.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.452 and dropped to $0.4105 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. SNGX’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $1.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -39.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.40%. With a float of $43.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2140.72, operating margin of -40725.20, and the pretax margin is -39701.79.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Soligenix Inc. is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 4,000. In this transaction SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CMO of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $0.50, taking the stock ownership to the 8,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s CHAIRMAN, CEO AND PRESIDENT bought 20,000 for $0.44, making the entire transaction worth $8,866. This insider now owns 90,095 shares in total.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -37632.97 while generating a return on equity of -173.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 19.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Soligenix Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)

Looking closely at Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.23 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Soligenix Inc.’s (SNGX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 166.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6102, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6422. However, in the short run, Soligenix Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4658. Second resistance stands at $0.4797. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5073. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4243, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3828.

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.60 million, the company has a total of 43,227K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 820 K while annual income is -13,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 170 K while its latest quarter income was -3,310 K.