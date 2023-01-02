Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is -19.05% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On December 30, 2023, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) opened at $0.8822, higher 9.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9848 and dropped to $0.88 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Price fluctuations for SEV have ranged from $0.88 to $10.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.80% at the time writing. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.65 million.

In an organization with 231 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sono Group N.V. (SEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 763.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 3.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2037, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8935. However, in the short run, Sono Group N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0197. Second resistance stands at $1.0547. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1245. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9149, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8451. The third support level lies at $0.8101 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

There are currently 90,554K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 76.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16 K according to its annual income of -75,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 140 K and its income totaled -43,830 K.