SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 43,210 K

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.77, soaring 14.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.86 and dropped to $0.765 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Within the past 52 weeks, SPI’s price has moved between $0.73 and $4.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 7.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -359.10%. With a float of $22.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 419 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.56, operating margin of -25.60, and the pretax margin is -26.78.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is 21.90%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -28.08 while generating a return on equity of -134.42.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -359.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) Trading Performance Indicators

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI)

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s (SPI) raw stochastic average was set at 7.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3141, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8251. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8917 in the near term. At $0.9233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7333. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7017.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.70 million based on 28,841K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 161,990 K and income totals -45,490 K. The company made 43,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.