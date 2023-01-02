Search
The Cato Corporation (CATO) last year’s performance of -46.38% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) stock priced at $9.29, down -1.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.49 and dropped to $9.29 before settling in for the closing price of $9.43. CATO’s price has ranged from $8.40 to $18.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -4.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 152.70%. With a float of $17.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.93 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.50, operating margin of +4.91, and the pretax margin is +5.07.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of The Cato Corporation is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 31,140. In this transaction CHAIRMAN/PRESIDENT/CEO of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $10.38, taking the stock ownership to the 1,049,145 shares.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.54 while generating a return on equity of 13.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 152.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -0.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Cato Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16

Technical Analysis of The Cato Corporation (CATO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.14 million, its volume of 0.14 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, The Cato Corporation’s (CATO) raw stochastic average was set at 17.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.45 in the near term. At $9.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.05.

The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 196.96 million, the company has a total of 21,181K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 769,270 K while annual income is 36,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 176,630 K while its latest quarter income was -4,450 K.

