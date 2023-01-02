The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) kicked off at the price of $237.33: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On December 30, 2023, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) opened at $239.62, lower -1.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $240.86 and dropped to $235.105 before settling in for the closing price of $241.32. Price fluctuations for SHW have ranged from $195.24 to $354.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.20% at the time writing. With a float of $237.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.70 million.

The firm has a total of 61626 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.46, operating margin of +13.36, and the pretax margin is +11.27.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Sherwin-Williams Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 400,905. In this transaction President, The Americas Group of this company sold 1,542 shares at a rate of $259.99, taking the stock ownership to the 6,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 2,000 for $259.55, making the entire transaction worth $519,100. This insider now owns 320,774 shares in total.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.56) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +9.35 while generating a return on equity of 61.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.46% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 188.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Sherwin-Williams Company, SHW], we can find that recorded value of 0.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.90.

During the past 100 days, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (SHW) raw stochastic average was set at 59.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $236.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $241.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $240.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $243.52. The third major resistance level sits at $246.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $234.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $232.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $228.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Key Stats

There are currently 259,143K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,945 M according to its annual income of 1,864 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,047 M and its income totaled 685,100 K.