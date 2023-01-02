United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) volume exceeds 0.23 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

December 30, 2023, United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) trading session started at the price of $0.47, that was 1.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.49 and dropped to $0.46 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. A 52-week range for UAMY has been $0.32 – $0.70.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was -8.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 97.70%. With a float of $84.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 69 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.97, operating margin of -7.56, and the pretax margin is -0.78.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward United States Antimony Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of United States Antimony Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 16.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 66,597. In this transaction Director of this company bought 147,994 shares at a rate of $0.45, taking the stock ownership to the 864,032 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 119,201 for $0.45, making the entire transaction worth $53,640. This insider now owns 835,239 shares in total.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -0.78 while generating a return on equity of -0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.47 million, its volume of 0.27 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, United States Antimony Corporation’s (UAMY) raw stochastic average was set at 83.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3934, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4270. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4978 in the near term. At $0.5088, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5275. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4681, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4494. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4384.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Key Stats

There are 106,240K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 51.09 million. As of now, sales total 7,750 K while income totals -60 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,460 K while its last quarter net income were 50 K.