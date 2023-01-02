Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.13 million

Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $0.87, down -2.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8897 and dropped to $0.82 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. Over the past 52 weeks, VANI has traded in a range of $0.82-$8.10.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 62.40%. With a float of $35.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15 employees.

Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Vivani Medical Inc. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 7,000. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Chief Business Officer bought 5,000 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $7,500. This insider now owns 5,000 shares in total.

Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.23) by $0.78. This company achieved a return on equity of -26.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vivani Medical Inc.’s (VANI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27

Technical Analysis of Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI)

Looking closely at Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Vivani Medical Inc.’s (VANI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4928, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9424. However, in the short run, Vivani Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8863. Second resistance stands at $0.9228. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9560. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8166, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7834. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7469.

Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.08 million has total of 13,135K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -8,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 1,420 K.