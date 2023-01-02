Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) kicked off at the price of $9.11: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) stock priced at $9.40, down -8.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.6401 and dropped to $9.05 before settling in for the closing price of $10.00. WMC’s price has ranged from $7.00 to $23.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 85.90%. With a float of $5.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.15, operating margin of +56.44, and the pretax margin is -32.23.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 1,315. In this transaction DEPUTY CIO of this company bought 1,097 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 12,194 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 07, when Company’s CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER bought 14,468 for $1.56, making the entire transaction worth $22,553. This insider now owns 89,468 shares in total.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -31.76 while generating a return on equity of -21.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -5.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC)

Looking closely at Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC), its last 5-days average volume was 86420.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 34961.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s (WMC) raw stochastic average was set at 23.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.41. However, in the short run, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.48. Second resistance stands at $9.86. The third major resistance level sits at $10.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.30.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 60.40 million, the company has a total of 6,038K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 107,790 K while annual income is -48,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,610 K while its latest quarter income was -40,010 K.