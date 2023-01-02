ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 99,410 K

Search
On December 30, 2023, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) opened at $0.4051, lower -0.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.419 and dropped to $0.2926 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Price fluctuations for ZKIN have ranged from $0.40 to $1.78 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 22.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -248.40% at the time writing. With a float of $21.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 271 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.51, operating margin of -3.68, and the pretax margin is -4.38.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Steel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is 27.85%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -3.82 while generating a return on equity of -5.68.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -248.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

The latest stats from [ZK International Group Co. Ltd., ZKIN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.14 million was inferior to 0.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s (ZKIN) raw stochastic average was set at 11.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6087, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9583. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4535. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4994. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5799. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3271, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2466. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2007.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) Key Stats

There are currently 30,393K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 99,410 K according to its annual income of -3,800 K.

