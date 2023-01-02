Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) kicked off at the price of $21.74: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

December 30, 2023, Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) trading session started at the price of $21.56, that was -0.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.86 and dropped to $21.51 before settling in for the closing price of $21.84. A 52-week range for ZUMZ has been $18.86 – $49.98.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 7.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.60%. With a float of $15.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.04, operating margin of +13.75, and the pretax margin is +13.56.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Zumiez Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Zumiez Inc. is 19.58%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 371,360. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of this company sold 8,888 shares at a rate of $41.78, taking the stock ownership to the 12,339 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & Sec. sold 500 for $42.00, making the entire transaction worth $21,000. This insider now owns 12,339 shares in total.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.47) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +10.08 while generating a return on equity of 23.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 36.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Looking closely at Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Zumiez Inc.’s (ZUMZ) raw stochastic average was set at 23.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.02. However, in the short run, Zumiez Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.90. Second resistance stands at $22.05. The third major resistance level sits at $22.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.20.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Key Stats

There are 19,491K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 425.67 million. As of now, sales total 1,184 M while income totals 119,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 237,590 K while its last quarter net income were 6,930 K.