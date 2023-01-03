$1.31M in average volume shows that WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) stock priced at $0.32, up 6.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4325 and dropped to $0.303 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. WETG’s price has ranged from $0.23 to $50.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.70%. With a float of $62.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.77 million.

The firm has a total of 76 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.10, operating margin of +41.68, and the pretax margin is +43.79.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of WeTrade Group Inc. is 68.14%, while institutional ownership is 1.10%.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +35.99 while generating a return on equity of 44.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WeTrade Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WeTrade Group Inc., WETG], we can find that recorded value of 1.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 248.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 194.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8871, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1832. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4140. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4880. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5435. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2845, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2290. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1550.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 62.40 million, the company has a total of 195,033K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,380 K while annual income is 5,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,350 K while its latest quarter income was -8,660 K.