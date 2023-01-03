1.53% percent quarterly performance for Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) is not indicative of the underlying story

On December 30, 2023, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) opened at $0.8888, lower -3.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.92 and dropped to $0.88 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. Price fluctuations for AIHS have ranged from $0.70 to $4.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 131.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -0.30% at the time writing. With a float of $6.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 151 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.52, operating margin of -90.93, and the pretax margin is -114.01.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Senmiao Technology Limited is 15.23%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -192.93 while generating a return on equity of -128.35.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92

Technical Analysis of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.18 million, its volume of 0.34 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Senmiao Technology Limited’s (AIHS) raw stochastic average was set at 35.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9040, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0969. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9224 in the near term. At $0.9412, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9624. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8824, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8612. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8424.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Key Stats

There are currently 7,683K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,910 K according to its annual income of -540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,240 K and its income totaled -1,080 K.