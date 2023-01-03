Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

10.02% volatility in Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) last month: This is a red flag warning

Analyst Insights

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $1.21, down -4.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.29 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. Over the past 52 weeks, BQ has traded in a range of $1.00-$5.88.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -47.20%. With a float of $12.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.28 million.

In an organization with 417 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.46, operating margin of -11.68, and the pretax margin is -11.36.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.35) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -10.82 while generating a return on equity of -30.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Boqii Holding Limited’s (BQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.53

Technical Analysis of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 36100.0. That was inferior than the volume of 0.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Boqii Holding Limited’s (BQ) raw stochastic average was set at 12.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2639, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7403. However, in the short run, Boqii Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2633. Second resistance stands at $1.3167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1567. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1033.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.40 million has total of 15,285K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 187,150 K in contrast with the sum of -20,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,850 K and last quarter income was -2,270 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

No matter how cynical the overall market is Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) performance over the last week is recorded -0.81%

Shaun Noe -
Chico's FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.76, soaring 2.29% from the previous trading...
Read more

$2.36M in average volume shows that Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
December 30, 2023, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) trading session started at the price of $12.44, that was -0.72% drop from the session...
Read more

Recent developments with AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.66 cents.

Sana Meer -
On December 30, 2023, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) opened at $162.23, lower -0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.