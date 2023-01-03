-14.71% percent quarterly performance for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock priced at $0.152, up 11.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.175 and dropped to $0.1495 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. ADMP’s price has ranged from $0.12 to $0.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -19.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.10%. With a float of $148.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -211.14, operating margin of -1451.97, and the pretax margin is -1566.53.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is 1.07%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 4,949. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 8,199 shares at a rate of $0.60, taking the stock ownership to the 201,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s SVP and Chief Business Officer sold 11,859 for $0.60, making the entire transaction worth $7,117. This insider now owns 233,906 shares in total.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1566.56 while generating a return on equity of -235.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.21 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (ADMP) raw stochastic average was set at 18.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1674, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3408. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1797 in the near term. At $0.1901, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2052. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1542, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1391. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1287.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.84 million, the company has a total of 149,983K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,210 K while annual income is -45,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,510 K while its latest quarter income was -4,400 K.