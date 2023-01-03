-24.57% percent quarterly performance for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is not indicative of the underlying story

On December 30, 2023, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) opened at $3.81, higher 4.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.93 and dropped to $3.70 before settling in for the closing price of $3.77. Price fluctuations for INVZ have ranged from $2.89 to $6.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -88.40% at the time writing. With a float of $126.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 404 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is 7.15%, while institutional ownership is 51.50%.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 83.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.61 million, its volume of 2.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s (INVZ) raw stochastic average was set at 17.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.01 in the near term. At $4.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.55.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Key Stats

There are currently 135,810K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 512.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,470 K according to its annual income of -153,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 880 K and its income totaled -34,210 K.