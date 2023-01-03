3.06% volatility in Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On December 30, 2023, Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) opened at $64.35, lower -0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.91 and dropped to $63.9245 before settling in for the closing price of $65.20. Price fluctuations for BLDR have ranged from $48.91 to $86.48 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 25.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 218.90% at the time writing. With a float of $135.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.31 million.

In an organization with 28000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 220,932. In this transaction President – Commercial Ops of this company sold 3,350 shares at a rate of $65.95, taking the stock ownership to the 61,621 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 3,750 for $68.60, making the entire transaction worth $257,250. This insider now owns 30,990 shares in total.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.05) by $3.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 218.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.80% during the next five years compared to 46.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.35, a number that is poised to hit 1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s (BLDR) raw stochastic average was set at 62.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.65. However, in the short run, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.22. Second resistance stands at $65.56. The third major resistance level sits at $66.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.25.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Key Stats

There are currently 147,176K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,894 M according to its annual income of 1,725 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,761 M and its income totaled 738,010 K.