4.39% percent quarterly performance for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is not indicative of the underlying story

December 30, 2023, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) trading session started at the price of $21.74, that was -0.95% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.915 and dropped to $21.735 before settling in for the closing price of $22.10. A 52-week range for IBN has been $16.36 – $23.75.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 9.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.10%. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.48 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 103010 employees.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ICICI Bank Limited stocks. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.50%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 14.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01 and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Looking closely at ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN), its last 5-days average volume was 5.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 45.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.60. However, in the short run, ICICI Bank Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.96. Second resistance stands at $22.03. The third major resistance level sits at $22.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.60.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

There are 3,487,087K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 76.56 billion. As of now, sales total 21,110 M while income totals 3,365 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,647 M while its last quarter net income were 1,001 M.