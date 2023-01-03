$5.79M in average volume shows that Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is heading in the right direction

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $0.15, down -3.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.157 and dropped to $0.15 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has traded in a range of $0.11-$4.55.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 46.80%. With a float of $44.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.87 million.

The firm has a total of 27 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 1.75%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.39) by -$0.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59 and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Siyata Mobile Inc., SYTA], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 6.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 187.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1530, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7135. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1567. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1603. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1637. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1497, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1463. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1427.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.10 million has total of 15,121K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,550 K in contrast with the sum of -23,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,570 K and last quarter income was -530 K.