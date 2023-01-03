$692.89K in average volume shows that Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) is heading in the right direction

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $0.5028, up 4.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.54 and dropped to $0.5028 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. Over the past 52 weeks, VNTR has traded in a range of $0.41-$2.80.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.60%. With a float of $96.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.00 million.

The firm has a total of 3500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.68, operating margin of +1.67, and the pretax margin is -4.75.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Venator Materials PLC is 10.83%, while institutional ownership is 20.10%.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3.48 while generating a return on equity of -13.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.10% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Venator Materials PLC’s (VNTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Venator Materials PLC, VNTR], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Venator Materials PLC’s (VNTR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6644, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4908. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5523. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5648. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5895. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5151, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4904. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4779.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 55.99 million has total of 107,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,212 M in contrast with the sum of -77,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 506,000 K and last quarter income was -50,000 K.