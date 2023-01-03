A major move is in the offing as Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) market cap hits 64.17 million

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.15, plunging -5.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.159 and dropped to $0.15 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Within the past 52 weeks, LKCO’s price has moved between $0.14 and $0.92.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 284.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.40%. With a float of $362.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.32 million.

The firm has a total of 180 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Luokung Technology Corp., LKCO], we can find that recorded value of 3.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1743, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3150. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1569. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1625. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1659. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1479, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1445. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1389.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 64.17 million based on 401,042K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 145,070 K and income totals -68,800 K. The company made 5,331 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,125 K in sales during its previous quarter.