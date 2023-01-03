A major move is in the offing as Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) market cap hits 22.19 million

On December 30, 2023, Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) opened at $0.5809, lower -8.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6299 and dropped to $0.551 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. Price fluctuations for SRZN have ranged from $0.34 to $7.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -67.00% at the time writing. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.97 million.

The firm has a total of 83 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Surrozen Inc. is 6.88%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%.

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Surrozen Inc. (SRZN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surrozen Inc. (SRZN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Surrozen Inc., SRZN], we can find that recorded value of 2.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Surrozen Inc.’s (SRZN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2063, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3792. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6242. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6665. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7031. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5453, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5087. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4664.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) Key Stats

There are currently 35,123K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -54,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -13,360 K.