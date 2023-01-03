Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -30.53% last month.

December 30, 2023, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) trading session started at the price of $9.45, that was 0.10% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.72 and dropped to $9.325 before settling in for the closing price of $9.66. A 52-week range for AFRM has been $8.62 – $107.57.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.80%. With a float of $217.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2552 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 246,654. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,287 shares at a rate of $14.27, taking the stock ownership to the 69,147 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Director sold 17,287 for $20.04, making the entire transaction worth $346,438. This insider now owns 86,434 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.83) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) saw its 5-day average volume 12.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 14.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.82 in the near term. At $9.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.18. The third support level lies at $9.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

There are 290,150K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.80 billion. As of now, sales total 1,349 M while income totals -707,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 361,620 K while its last quarter net income were -251,270 K.