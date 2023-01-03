AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) average volume reaches $15.14M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $10.35, down -1.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.445 and dropped to $10.25 before settling in for the closing price of $10.48. Over the past 52 weeks, AGNC has traded in a range of $7.30-$15.66.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -4.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 286.60%. With a float of $569.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $571.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 50 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +34.13, and the pretax margin is +31.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 2,819,760. In this transaction Director, Executive Chair of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 667,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $5,639,520. This insider now owns 2,066,178 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.69) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +31.03 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 11.95 million, its volume of 9.76 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 54.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.45 in the near term. At $10.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.06.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.99 billion has total of 571,622K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,361 M in contrast with the sum of 749,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 373,000 K and last quarter income was -666,000 K.