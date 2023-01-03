Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 469,822 M

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $83.12, down -0.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.05 and dropped to $82.47 before settling in for the closing price of $84.18. Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has traded in a range of $81.69-$171.40.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 28.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 54.90%. With a float of $9.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.19 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1544000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.03, operating margin of +5.31, and the pretax margin is +8.12.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 7,017,400. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 260,000 shares at a rate of $26.99, taking the stock ownership to the 13,918,445 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 15,240 for $94.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,432,560. This insider now owns 49,000 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +7.10 while generating a return on equity of 28.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.00% during the next five years compared to 67.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw its 5-day average volume 58.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 76.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.81.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $84.54 in the near term. At $85.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $86.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $81.38.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 858.78 billion has total of 10,201,654K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 469,822 M in contrast with the sum of 33,364 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 127,101 M and last quarter income was 2,872 M.