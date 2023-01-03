American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) kicked off at the price of $12.72: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $12.55, up 0.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.825 and dropped to $12.53 before settling in for the closing price of $12.70. Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has traded in a range of $11.65-$21.42.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.10%. With a float of $642.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.59 million.

The firm has a total of 123400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.09, operating margin of -16.95, and the pretax margin is -8.53.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 176,806. In this transaction EVP Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 12,775 shares at a rate of $13.84, taking the stock ownership to the 54,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 6,609 for $14.29, making the entire transaction worth $94,443. This insider now owns 71,269 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -6.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to -21.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL], we can find that recorded value of 19.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 35.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.99. The third major resistance level sits at $13.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.26.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.25 billion has total of 649,901K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,882 M in contrast with the sum of -1,993 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,462 M and last quarter income was 483,000 K.