American International Group Inc. (AIG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.35%

On December 30, 2023, American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) opened at $63.26, lower -0.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.46 and dropped to $62.94 before settling in for the closing price of $63.63. Price fluctuations for AIG have ranged from $47.05 to $65.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -0.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 257.40% at the time writing. With a float of $740.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $763.05 million.

In an organization with 36600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 1,680,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 80,000,000 shares at a rate of $21.00, taking the stock ownership to the 501,145,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 720,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $18,000,000. This insider now owns 720,000 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.1) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.68% during the next five years compared to 77.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American International Group Inc. (AIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.85, a number that is poised to hit 1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 91.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.59. However, in the short run, American International Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $63.49. Second resistance stands at $63.73. The third major resistance level sits at $64.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.69. The third support level lies at $62.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

There are currently 742,980K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 52,057 M according to its annual income of 9,388 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,602 M and its income totaled 2,709 M.