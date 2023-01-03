Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) with a beta value of 1.72 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

December 30, 2023, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) trading session started at the price of $62.31, that was 0.35% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.81 and dropped to $62.31 before settling in for the closing price of $63.57. A 52-week range for APO has been $45.62 – $74.44.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.30%. With a float of $328.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.30 million.

The firm has a total of 2153 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.24, operating margin of +138.03, and the pretax margin is +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 1,297,616. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $64.88, taking the stock ownership to the 431,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $56.07, making the entire transaction worth $280,349. This insider now owns 29,737 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.02) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.02% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apollo Global Management Inc., APO], we can find that recorded value of 1.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 74.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.63.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

There are 572,284K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.38 billion. As of now, sales total 5,952 M while income totals 1,838 M. Its latest quarter income was 672,850 K while its last quarter net income were 23,430 K.