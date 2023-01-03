BlackBerry Limited (BB) 20 Days SMA touches -21.59%: The odds favor the bear

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.22. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.26 and dropped to $3.18 before settling in for the closing price of $3.26. Within the past 52 weeks, BB’s price has moved between $3.17 and $9.67.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -11.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.10%. With a float of $570.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $578.95 million.

The firm has a total of 3325 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 3,500. In this transaction CLO & Corp. Secretary of this company sold 1,003 shares at a rate of $3.49, taking the stock ownership to the 4,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,651 for $3.49, making the entire transaction worth $23,212. This insider now owns 43,383 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 8/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BlackBerry Limited, BB], we can find that recorded value of 8.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 2.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.31. The third major resistance level sits at $3.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.13.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.89 billion based on 580,346K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 718,000 K and income totals 12,000 K. The company made 169,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.