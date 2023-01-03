Search
Steve Mayer
Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) posted a -3.21% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On December 30, 2023, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) opened at $0.217, lower -2.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2199 and dropped to $0.1925 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Price fluctuations for BRQS have ranged from $0.20 to $7.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.70% at the time writing. With a float of $29.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 307 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.40, operating margin of -93.08, and the pretax margin is -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2018, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.77

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Looking closely at Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4721, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7756. However, in the short run, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2212. Second resistance stands at $0.2342. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2486. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1938, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1794. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1664.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

There are currently 7,198K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,560 K according to its annual income of -55,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -14,467 K and its income totaled -72,285 K.

