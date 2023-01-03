Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) posted a 0.41% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) stock priced at $2.38, up 2.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.505 and dropped to $2.36 before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. BFLY’s price has ranged from $2.17 to $8.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.80%. With a float of $145.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 463 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.77, operating margin of -299.42, and the pretax margin is -51.61.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 63,446. In this transaction Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer of this company sold 26,885 shares at a rate of $2.36, taking the stock ownership to the 629,908 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s SVP, Regulatory and Quality sold 374 for $2.62, making the entire transaction worth $980. This insider now owns 172,993 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -51.80 while generating a return on equity of -9.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Butterfly Network Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Looking closely at Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.99 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 4.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.17. However, in the short run, Butterfly Network Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.52. Second resistance stands at $2.59. The third major resistance level sits at $2.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.23.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 483.39 million, the company has a total of 200,566K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 62,570 K while annual income is -32,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,620 K while its latest quarter income was -54,740 K.