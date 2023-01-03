Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Can Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) drop of -4.67% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.5674, soaring 5.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.60 and dropped to $0.5302 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. Within the past 52 weeks, BTBT’s price has moved between $0.53 and $6.59.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 91.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.40%. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12 employees.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 19.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 4.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8848, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6036. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6233 in the near term. At $0.6465, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6931. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5535, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5069. The third support level lies at $0.4837 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 47.00 million based on 82,483K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 96,080 K and income totals 4,860 K. The company made 9,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.

