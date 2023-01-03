Can T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) drop of -1.11% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) stock priced at $109.60, down -2.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.55 and dropped to $107.605 before settling in for the closing price of $111.33. TROW’s price has ranged from $93.53 to $199.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 12.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.50%. With a float of $219.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7529 workers is very important to gauge.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 797,451. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 6,619 shares at a rate of $120.48, taking the stock ownership to the 70,465 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Vice President sold 6,974 for $120.48, making the entire transaction worth $840,221. This insider now owns 129,436 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.86 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

The latest stats from [T. Rowe Price Group Inc., TROW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.12 million was inferior to 1.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.55.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 37.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.88 billion, the company has a total of 223,465K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,672 M while annual income is 3,083 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,588 M while its latest quarter income was 384,400 K.