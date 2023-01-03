Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 9.94 million

December 30, 2023, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) trading session started at the price of $0.414, that was 7.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.46 and dropped to $0.395 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. A 52-week range for CENN has been $0.26 – $6.29.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -38.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 260 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cenntro Electric Group Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.18 million, its volume of 16.98 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 12.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 251.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6998, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3652. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4683 in the near term. At $0.4967, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3667. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3383.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

There are 261,308K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 107.10 million. As of now, sales total 8,580 K while income totals -16,420 K.