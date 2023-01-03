Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) volume exceeds 15.39 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On December 30, 2023, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) opened at $34.81, lower -0.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.975 and dropped to $34.53 before settling in for the closing price of $35.05. Price fluctuations for CMCSA have ranged from $28.39 to $52.10 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 7.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.50% at the time writing. With a float of $4.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.38 billion.

In an organization with 189000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Comcast Corporation is 0.71%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 71,770. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $35.88, taking the stock ownership to the 36,829 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s EVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 8,929 for $44.50, making the entire transaction worth $397,340. This insider now owns 1,817 shares in total.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.9) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.91% during the next five years compared to 11.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.0 million. That was inferior than the volume of 24.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Comcast Corporation’s (CMCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 53.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.26. However, in the short run, Comcast Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.12. Second resistance stands at $35.27. The third major resistance level sits at $35.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.23.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Key Stats

There are currently 4,323,409K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 151.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 116,385 M according to its annual income of 14,158 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,849 M and its income totaled -4,597 M.