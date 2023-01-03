Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 56,240 K

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) stock priced at $4.25, up 3.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.74 and dropped to $4.15 before settling in for the closing price of $4.40. COSM’s price has ranged from $1.69 to $111.25 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 52.80%. With a float of $5.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 95 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Health Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 3,000,005. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 260,870 shares at a rate of $11.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,130,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $497,984. This insider now owns 20,135,429 shares in total.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cosmos Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -46.26

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM)

The latest stats from [Cosmos Health Inc., COSM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.85 million was superior to 1.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.83.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Health Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 670.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 371.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.07. The third major resistance level sits at $5.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.64.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.11 million, the company has a total of 3,352K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,240 K while annual income is -7,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,020 K while its latest quarter income was -1,970 K.