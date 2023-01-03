Search
admin
admin

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 56,240 K

Top Picks

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) stock priced at $4.25, up 3.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.74 and dropped to $4.15 before settling in for the closing price of $4.40. COSM’s price has ranged from $1.69 to $111.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 52.80%. With a float of $5.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 95 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Health Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 3,000,005. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 260,870 shares at a rate of $11.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,130,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $497,984. This insider now owns 20,135,429 shares in total.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cosmos Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -46.26

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM)

The latest stats from [Cosmos Health Inc., COSM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.85 million was superior to 1.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.83.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Health Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 670.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 371.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.07. The third major resistance level sits at $5.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.64.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.11 million, the company has a total of 3,352K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,240 K while annual income is -7,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,020 K while its latest quarter income was -1,970 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

A look at Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Sana Meer -
Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3699, soaring 2.73% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) volume hitting the figure of 11.98 million.

-
December 30, 2023, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) trading session started at the price of $49.445, that was -1.32% drop from the session before....
Read more

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) volume exceeds 20.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
On December 30, 2023, COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) opened at $0.0743, lower -5.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.