COST (Costco Wholesale Corporation) dropped -0.01 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $454.65, plunging -0.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $456.70 and dropped to $450.75 before settling in for the closing price of $456.53. Within the past 52 weeks, COST’s price has moved between $406.51 and $612.27.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 12.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.60%. With a float of $441.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 304000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.15, operating margin of +3.43, and the pretax margin is +3.45.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Discount Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 459,816. In this transaction Director of this company sold 952 shares at a rate of $483.00, taking the stock ownership to the 18,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,000 for $483.58, making the entire transaction worth $483,578. This insider now owns 11,593 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 8/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.57 while generating a return on equity of 30.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.39% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 155.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.23, a number that is poised to hit 3.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.49 million, its volume of 1.41 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.99.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 6.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $493.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $508.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $458.55 in the near term. At $460.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $464.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $452.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $448.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $446.65.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 202.63 billion based on 443,864K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 226,954 M and income totals 5,844 M. The company made 54,437 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,364 M in sales during its previous quarter.