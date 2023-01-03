Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

On December 30, 2023, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) opened at $0.1775, higher 3.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.205 and dropped to $0.175 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Price fluctuations for CRKN have ranged from $0.05 to $3.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.50% at the time writing. With a float of $16.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 30 workers is very important to gauge.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is 62.93%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09 and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

The latest stats from [Crown ElectroKinetics Corp., CRKN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.96 million was inferior to 1.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 163.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 174.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2054, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7325. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2045. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2197. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2345. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1745, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1597. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1445.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Key Stats

There are currently 20,244K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -40,755 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,120 K.