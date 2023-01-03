DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.67% last month.

On December 30, 2023, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) opened at $68.05, higher 0.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.66 and dropped to $67.93 before settling in for the closing price of $68.58. Price fluctuations for DD have ranged from $49.52 to $85.16 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales slided by -19.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 197.50% at the time writing. With a float of $496.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $499.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 28000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.16, operating margin of +17.31, and the pretax margin is +13.19.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DuPont de Nemours Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 14, was worth 388,025. In this transaction President, Mobility & Material of this company sold 4,565 shares at a rate of $85.00, taking the stock ownership to the 67,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s President, Water & Protection sold 2,183 for $84.00, making the entire transaction worth $183,372. This insider now owns 15,096 shares in total.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.95) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +10.54 while generating a return on equity of 5.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.73% during the next five years compared to -21.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

The latest stats from [DuPont de Nemours Inc., DD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.37 million was inferior to 3.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (DD) raw stochastic average was set at 84.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.14. The third major resistance level sits at $69.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.68. The third support level lies at $67.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Key Stats

There are currently 496,789K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,653 M according to its annual income of 6,467 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,317 M and its income totaled 367,000 K.