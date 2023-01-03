Search
Sana Meer
Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is -5.42% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.72, soaring 13.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.135 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. Within the past 52 weeks, NRGV’s price has moved between $2.21 and $22.10.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.70%. With a float of $109.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.30 million.

In an organization with 73 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 61,394. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,250 shares at a rate of $3.78, taking the stock ownership to the 1,590,997 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Director sold 16,250 for $3.61, making the entire transaction worth $58,729. This insider now owns 1,607,247 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.59 million. That was better than the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 20.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.72. However, in the short run, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.27. Second resistance stands at $3.43. The third major resistance level sits at $3.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.54. The third support level lies at $2.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 380.20 million based on 138,268K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -3,340 K. The company made 1,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.

