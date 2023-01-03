Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is -5.42% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) on December 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.72, soaring 13.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.135 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. Within the past 52 weeks, NRGV’s price has moved between $2.21 and $22.10.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.70%. With a float of $109.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.30 million.

In an organization with 73 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 61,394. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,250 shares at a rate of $3.78, taking the stock ownership to the 1,590,997 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Director sold 16,250 for $3.61, making the entire transaction worth $58,729. This insider now owns 1,607,247 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.59 million. That was better than the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 20.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.72. However, in the short run, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.27. Second resistance stands at $3.43. The third major resistance level sits at $3.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.54. The third support level lies at $2.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 380.20 million based on 138,268K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -3,340 K. The company made 1,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.