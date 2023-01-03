Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) volume exceeds 2.13 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $2.13, up 0.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.15 and dropped to $1.71 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. Over the past 52 weeks, EVAX has traded in a range of $1.51-$4.67.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -58.80%. With a float of $13.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 61 workers is very important to gauge.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Evaxion Biotech A/S is 42.47%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -124.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

The latest stats from [Evaxion Biotech A/S, EVAX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was superior to 0.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2044, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4211. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.3183. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4383. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1667.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 42.10 million has total of 23,834K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -24,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -5,740 K.