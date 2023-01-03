First Solar Inc. (FSLR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On December 30, 2023, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) opened at $146.88, higher 0.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $149.90 and dropped to $145.635 before settling in for the closing price of $148.78. Price fluctuations for FSLR have ranged from $59.60 to $173.68 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.40% at the time writing. With a float of $101.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.60 million.

In an organization with 4800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.96, operating margin of +15.74, and the pretax margin is +19.57.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Solar Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 75,408. In this transaction Director of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $125.68, taking the stock ownership to the 18,888 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 600 for $134.62, making the entire transaction worth $80,772. This insider now owns 19,185 shares in total.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +16.03 while generating a return on equity of 8.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.64% during the next five years compared to 25.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Solar Inc. (FSLR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.73 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.70.

During the past 100 days, First Solar Inc.’s (FSLR) raw stochastic average was set at 63.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.45. However, in the short run, First Solar Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $151.25. Second resistance stands at $152.71. The third major resistance level sits at $155.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $146.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $142.72.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Key Stats

There are currently 106,606K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,923 M according to its annual income of 468,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 628,930 K and its income totaled -49,170 K.