GEE Group Inc. (JOB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -38.75% last month.

December 30, 2023, GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) trading session started at the price of $0.48, that was 4.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.49 and dropped to $0.48 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. A 52-week range for JOB has been $0.46 – $0.80.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 4.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -64.70%. With a float of $109.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 309 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.03, operating margin of +4.84, and the pretax margin is +12.23.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GEE Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of GEE Group Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.87 while generating a return on equity of 21.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GEE Group Inc. (JOB)

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, GEE Group Inc.’s (JOB) raw stochastic average was set at 7.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6767, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6184. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4950 in the near term. At $0.5000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4700. The third support level lies at $0.4650 if the price breaches the second support level.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) Key Stats

There are 114,450K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 53.80 million. As of now, sales total 165,110 K while income totals 19,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 41,520 K while its last quarter net income were -790 K.