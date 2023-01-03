General Electric Company (GE) is expecting 35.34% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On December 30, 2023, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) opened at $82.91, higher 0.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.03 and dropped to $82.78 before settling in for the closing price of $83.75. Price fluctuations for GE have ranged from $59.93 to $103.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -159.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

The firm has a total of 168000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.82, operating margin of +6.01, and the pretax margin is -4.97.

General Electric Company (GE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of General Electric Company is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 106,895. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 1,442 shares at a rate of $74.13, taking the stock ownership to the 15,943 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 1,200 for $77.65, making the entire transaction worth $93,180. This insider now owns 5,563 shares in total.

General Electric Company (GE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -4.49 while generating a return on equity of -8.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -159.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.50% during the next five years compared to -19.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for General Electric Company (GE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Electric Company (GE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [General Electric Company, GE], we can find that recorded value of 3.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, General Electric Company’s (GE) raw stochastic average was set at 82.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $84.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $84.78. The third major resistance level sits at $85.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $81.79.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Key Stats

There are currently 1,092,668K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 91.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 74,196 M according to its annual income of -6,520 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,084 M and its income totaled -164,000 K.