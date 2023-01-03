Gold Fields Limited (GFI) plunged -1.24 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) kicked off on December 30, 2023, at the price of $10.49, down -1.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.53 and dropped to $10.24 before settling in for the closing price of $10.48. Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has traded in a range of $7.03-$17.20.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 9.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.70%. With a float of $856.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $890.64 million.

In an organization with 5957 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to 35.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 57.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.37. However, in the short run, Gold Fields Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.51. Second resistance stands at $10.66. The third major resistance level sits at $10.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.93.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.61 billion has total of 891,379K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,195 M in contrast with the sum of 789,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 640,100 K and last quarter income was -360,800 K.