Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) average volume reaches $15.13M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) stock priced at $3.15, up 0.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.30 and dropped to $3.13 before settling in for the closing price of $3.21. GRAB’s price has ranged from $2.19 to $7.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.20%. With a float of $2.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.09 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8834 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -58.52, operating margin of -229.33, and the pretax margin is -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 27.92%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grab Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Looking closely at Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB), its last 5-days average volume was 10.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 22.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 59.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.97. However, in the short run, Grab Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.30. Second resistance stands at $3.39. The third major resistance level sits at $3.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.96.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.36 billion, the company has a total of 3,741,980K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 675,000 K while annual income is -3,449 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 382,000 K while its latest quarter income was -327,000 K.