Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) volume exceeds 1.04 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on December 30, 2023, with Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) stock priced at $6.36, down -3.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.3888 and dropped to $6.085 before settling in for the closing price of $6.46. HIMX’s price has ranged from $4.81 to $16.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 14.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 819.10%. With a float of $121.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2083 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.41, operating margin of +35.23, and the pretax margin is +35.29.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 64.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 819.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Himax Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.37 in the near term. At $6.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.76.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.13 billion, the company has a total of 174,299K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,547 M while annual income is 436,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 213,630 K while its latest quarter income was 8,320 K.